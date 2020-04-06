India opener batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday urged the citizens to stay at home and not to go out on the streets celebrating as the T20 World Cup 2020 is still away.

Notably, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi that will conclude on April 14. But some people are not following the guidelines and are venturing without purpose.

Rohit’s humorous advice came keeping those in mind who are not heeding to the health guidelines seriously.

“Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away,” tweeted Rohit.

Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

India has so far reported 117 deaths due to the novel Coronavirus which has affected at least 4,288 in the country as per the Worldometer.

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of families in India, including those from sports fraternity, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off electric lights and use diyas, candles and mobile flashlights instead at 9 pm for 9 minutes as a symbol of unity against the dreaded COVID-19.

Talking about the ICC T20 World Cup, the biennial event is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Despite the Coronavirus leading to the cancellation or postponement of all the major sports events, including the deferring of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 17 said the T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and that it is planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled.