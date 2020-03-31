In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday urged the people to stay at home and help all the health workers out there fighting.

“In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives. #stayhomesavelives,” said Ronaldo in his tweet.

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Notably, Ronaldo has accepted a 3.8 million Euro wage cut from the Italian champions Juve as the club deals with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Italy has been one of the epicentres of the pandemic spread which has killed more than 11,000 and infected over lakh in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the ongoing pandemic with his philanthropy, has also decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to help his hometown fight the virus COVID-19, reported IANS via Portuguese media on Sunday.