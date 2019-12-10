After he netted a goal in the Premier League encounter between Leicester City and Aston Villa, Leicester star Jamie Vardy has become the first player to score in eight successive Premier League games since he himself achieved the feat four years ago.

Vardy’s brilliant run of play in the ongoing season continued on Sunday as he netted a spectacular brace to keep his team in race for the title win. He had himself scored in 8 successive league matches in 2015.

Notably, in Leicester City’s title-winning season in 2015, Vardy had netted goals in 11 consecutive Premier League matches and gauging by the way he is going, Vardy may leave his old record far behind- something that Leicester fans would be hoping for.

It is worth highlighting that Vardy is English Premier League’s most successful scorer this season with as many as 16 goals in 16 matches. Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham is second on this list with 11 goals against his name in the Premier League.