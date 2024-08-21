Starc labels Border-Gavaskar Trophy at par with Ashes

Australia’s leading left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has labelled the upcoming Test series against India at par with the Ashes after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was extended to five matches for the first time in over 30 years. It will be the first time since 1991-92 that the two teams take on each other in a five-match rubber in BGT 2024-25.

Australia won the World Test Championship title last year after beating India in the summit clash. The two teams are once again leading the points table in the ongoing edition, with Rohit Sharma’s men occupying the top spot.

For the Kangaroos, who enjoy a dominant record at home in Ashes in recent times, Starc & Co will have to punch above their weight to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15, with India winning four consecutive series, including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Advertisement

“It’s thrown it right on par with an Ashes series being (expanded to) five Tests. The Border-Gavaskar doesn’t have that length of history (as the Ashes) but I think the level of competitiveness between both trophies is on par. We’re currently one and two in the Test table so there will be a bit of spice to it,” Starc was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

“Hopefully when we’re sitting there on the 8th of January we have that trophy back on our shores,” he added.

The 34-year-old, who is just 11 matches shy of reaching a milestone 100 Tests, also talked about workload management and said that he is scaling back his white-ball commitments to prolong his Test career for as long as possible.

“…every time I get to wear the baggy green cap it feels very special. Hopefully it’s five times through the summer with five wins and we can sing that song five times, then we move on from there,” he said.

“If it does come to a point where I’m lucky enough to get past that 100 number then it’s obviously going to be pretty special as well.

“I’ve been very lucky to play three formats for a very long time. How long that will continue, I’m not sure. The scheduling of three formats is getting harder and harder and finding blocks of time to spend time on my body is going to take away from others,” Starc added.

I’m not someone like Jimmy: Starc

On being asked if he has put an expiry date on his career, the Australian came up with a prompt response, saying unlike English pace great James Anderson, who played till the age of 42 and had incredible skills, he won’t continue that long.

“Tests are still definitely the pinnacle for me and I think my body will play a part in that decision whenever it gets to it. I’m not someone like Jimmy who played until he was 40-odd and had incredible skills to swing it both ways.”

“I’ve never been that bowler and there’s plenty of better bowlers around the country to fill that job. I’m really looking forward to this summer and I haven’t put any expiry date on anything just yet,” he said.