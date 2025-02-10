SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan headline PGTI season opener

Marking the start of the 2025 PGTI season, the Rs 1 crore PGTI Players Championship 2025 will tee off at the Tollygunge Club here from Tuesday. The Pro-Am event will be played on February 15.

The tournament will see participation of 124 players including 121 professionals and three amateurs.The strong field at the event boasts of leading Indian professionals SSP Chawrasia and Rahil Gangjee, both local favourites, as well as Rashid Khan, Chikkarangappa, Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, defending champion Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan and Udayan Mane, to name a few.

The foreign players competing in the tournament are Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Md Somrat Sikdar, Md Muaj, Md Razu, Md Solayeman and Md Sajib Ali, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo and Nepal’s Subash Tamang.

Besides SSP Chawrasia, the other Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, Indrajit Bhalotia, Feroz Ali Mollah and Karan Verma.The threeKolkata-based amateurs participating are Varish Mohta, Suveer Kapoor and Anshul Mishra.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are excited to tee-off the action-packed 2025 season with the PGTI Players Championship. The PGTI thanks Tollygunge Club for partnering with us in staging the event. An impressive field vying for a big prize purse makes for a pulsating contest at the season-opener which shall set the tone for the rest of the season.”

“We welcome the Qualifying School graduates on the tour all of whom have earned their PGTI cards after coming through the highly competitive tournament over the last few weeks. Looking forward to yet another year of intense competition,” he added.