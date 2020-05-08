In a recent development, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), co-owned by celebrated actor, philanthropist Shah Rukh Khan, often known as SRK, on Friday pledged to donate one thousand food packets to the needy who are struggling in Trinidad and Tobago owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The TKR franchise has involved local icons Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine in the project and they along with the support staff will personally be distributing the food hampers to the affected areas of the island.

“@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to ‘Do the Knight thing’ & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!,” tweeted SRK, who doubles up as the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“We all know the challenge this health crisis has posed. The entire TKR family wants to contribute and play a small role in easing the pain felt by the people of Trinidad & Tobago,” Director of TKR, Venky Mysore said in a statement.

“Our players and support staff have been fantastic, as has been HADCO. When we discussed this idea, they all spontaneously agreed to get involved with the initiative.

“Our players will personally deliver the hampers and hopefully this will put a smile on the faces of the people and ease the pain a little bit. This is a start and we will surely evaluate the needs on an ongoing basis and do whatever we can to contribute,” he added.