In a recent development, Sri Lankan fast bowler Shehan Madushanka has been detained by local police on a charge of possession of heroin. The young Sri Lankan pacer had recently made headlines by scalping a hattrick on International debut.

The local officials have confirmed that approximately 2.5 grams of heroin was found with Madushanka when he was stopped by the police for driving around the town with another person on Sunday even when a nationwide curfew has been imposed. The speedster will spend a couple of weeks in police custody as sentenced by a magistrate.

The youngster was selected in Sri Lanka’s squad for the tri-series also featuring Bangladesh and Pakistan owing to the raw pace that he could generate. The 25-year-old did not have much domestic cricket experience behind him as he had played just three first-class and three List-A matches before making his ODI debut for Sri Lanka.

His international debut was the final of the tri-series in which he dismissed Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain and Mahmudullah in successive deliveries to announce his arrival in international cricket.