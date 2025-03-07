Sri Lanka to host India and South Africa in women’s tri-nation series

Sri Lanka will host a ti-nation women’s ODI series, involving India and South Africa during the months of April and May.

All games will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, and the tournament begins with Sri Lanka and India squaring off against each other on April 27.

Each team is set to play four games, and the top two teams will qualify to play the finals set for May 11.

After the opener on April 27, India will face South Africa a couple of days later on April 29, followed by a match between South Africa and the hosts on May 1.

India will then take on the Islanders on May 4, before facing South Africa on May 6. The Proteas women will then take on Sri Lanka on May 8 — two days before the final.

All the matches will be day games.