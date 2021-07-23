Sri Lanka have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their loss in the second ODI against India on Thursday.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella levelled the charge.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a release.

ICC further said that Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Sri Lanka will now face India in the third and final ODI on Friday, in the hope of avoiding a 3-0 series defeat.