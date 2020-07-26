Indian sporting fraternity led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid tributes to Indian soldiers on the 21st anniversary of India’s win in the Kargil war.

Notably, it was in this war that the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan army in Kargil during July 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

“Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. Jai Hind,” Kohli said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

“The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Flag of India Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation!” Tendulkar said in a tweet.

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote on Twitter: “We shall never forget the invincible spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrifice their lives for our nation’s safety. Proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind!”

“Remembering the selfless sacrifices of our brave soldiers who gave up their lives protecting our nation,” wrote India batsman KL Rahul on his Twitter account.

Stylish former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter: “Tribute to all the bravehearts on #KargilVijayDivas. Always indebted to the gallantry and sacrifice of our armed forces. Jai Hind !”

“Bowing my head in reverence and remembrance of all the heroes of the Kargil war on the 21st #VijayDiwas today. A salute to our Armed Forces for their exemplary valour. Forever indebted to you,” Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik wrote on her Twitter account.

Olympic bronze-medallist shooter Gagan Narang added: “I salute the courage and selflessness of our brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The armed forces are our nation’s pride, and we will forever be indebted to them. Jai Hind.”

“Tributes to our braves on #KargilVijayDiwas2020 Thank you Indian Army for your courage and sacrifices for our nation !! Jai Hind,” wrote Indian women’s team captain Rani Rampal on Twitter.

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker also paid her tributes.

“Our flag shall remain high. #Kargil_Vijay_Divas, a symbol of indomitable courage and valor of the army. Salute to all the brave hearts who won the country a grand victory,” Tokyo Olympics hopeful pistol shooter Bhaker wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from IANS)