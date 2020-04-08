The sports personalities across India on Wednesday extended their wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Hanuman who is also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali. The day is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month.

“In these uncertain times, may the lord bless you with peace and good health. I wish and hope we tide over this soon and stronger🙏🏻 #stayhome #HanumanJayanti,” tweeted out-of-favour India all-rounder Suresh Raina.

“May the spirit of Lord Hanuman , the epitome of power & fearlessness arise in each one of us and help us overcome all the challenges in our lives. Wishing you a very happy #HanumanJayanti !” wrote former India player VVS Laxman.

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Bajrangbali gives devotees inner strength and helps them defeat evil forces.