Riding on goals from Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric, Real Madrid drubbed Valencia 3-1 in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Notably, Zinedine Zidane’s men had qualified for this expanded four-team tournament by virtue of their third-place finish in the 2018-2019 La Liga.

As injury forced wingers Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and striker Karim Benzema to be out of the game, Zidane opted for a midfielder-heavy line-up featuring Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Modric, Kroos and Isco.

In the 15th minute, Kroos draw the first blood of the game. The German midfielder spotted Valencia goalie Jaume Domenech out of position and fired a curling corner kick that the scrambling net minder was unable to keep from going over the line.

Inside the area, Ezequiel Garay managed to block a shot by Modric, but Isco gathered the rebound and slotted the ball just inside the post past Jaume in the 39th minute to double the lead.

Zidane’s men continued to dominate in the second half and eventually made the score 3-0 in the 66th minute when Modric fired a shot with the outside of his cleat that entered the goal inside the far post past a diving Jaume.

After Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos’ handball in the box, Dani Parejo converted the ensuing penalty chance in the waning minutes of the games.

Real Madrid in Sunday’s final at the same venue will be facing the winner of second semifinal between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.