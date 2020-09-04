An injury-time equaliser from Jose Luis Gaya helped Spain earn a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League. Timo Werner had given Germany the lead early in the second half.

On Thursday, Die Mannschraft had started brightly on home soil and were the creators of the first genuine chance. Toni Kross’ cross into the box had seen Thilo Kehrer testing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea for the first time in the 11th time.

Spain were not to be left behind as a misplaced return pass from Emre Can to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp allowed Rodrigo Moreno to intercept the loose ball. However, Trapp denied Moreno after blocking the shot in the nick of time in the 14th minute.

Both the sides continued to exchange threats throughout the first half. Leroy Sane has smashed a powerful strike on target to force de Gea into action again.

At the other end, Moreno remained in the thick of things. Keeping the German backline busy, the striker hit an effort on target from a promising position in the dying seconds of the first half.

After the break, Germany finally broke the deadlock when Werner capitalised on Robin Gosen’s pass into the penalty area and continued his goal-scoring form.

Smelling blood for the first time, Joachim Low’s men went for the kill and pressed hard inside Spain’s area. However, a resolute defense from Luis Enrique’s team force Germany to retreat.

Despite the hosts playing defensive football in the last quarter of the match, Spain lacked the intent and posed no threat whatsoever in their area.

Enrique’s men left it late and flabbergasted the hosts when Moreno flicked on a cross before Gaya poked home with a turn shot from very close range in the closing seconds of injury-time.

“It is of course very painful if you concede a goal in the last seconds of the match but I have to say that my team gave everything. Both sides played an interesting first half with chances at both ends of the green. I am overall satisfied with the performance,” said Germany head coach Joachim Low.

With the result, Spain and Germany share the spoils and second place in Group 4. The Spaniards clash with frontrunners Ukraine while Switzerland face Germany on Sunday.