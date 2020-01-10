The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s brother is all set to become the Secretay of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) during the general elections, set to be held on February 5.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, current secretary Avishek Dalmiya will be promoted as the president, while Snehashish will take up the position vacated by him.

Sourav was the president of the CAB before he had to left the post following his election as the BCCI president in October last year.

Snehashish, who has played 59 first-class matches representing Bengal, is set to join a flurry of former first-class cricketers in state administrations of Indian cricket.

Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah, Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Sanjeev Rao and Assam Cricket Association secretary Devajit Saikia are all former cricketers who have represented their states.

His selection will also mark a rare occasion in the country’s cricket administration when the brother of a BCCI president will hold an important position in a state body. Also, uncle of Sourav and Snehashish, Debasish Ganguly is the treasurer of CAB.

Though relatives of former BCCI office-bearers continue to hold important positions in state administrations, a relative of current BCCI president becoming the secretary of a state board is something that has not happened before.