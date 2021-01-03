BCCI president and former India

captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a “mild” heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are

normal, doctors said on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to

remove the blockage.

However, it has been reported that two more stents would be put in the blocked arteries in the upcoming days.

For now he will be under complete bed rest and will be able to get back to his normal schedule only after three weeks.

“He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)… He is sleeping now,” a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted,

said.

The celebrated former cricketer’s blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly’s condition.

“He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now,” one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.

When the next angioplasty takes place will be decided by the eight-member team undertaking Ganguly’s treatment.

A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said.

Ganguly, 48, was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in the afternoon after he felt dizziness. He will be kept under observation for the next couple of days before a three-member panel of doctors take a call on his future treatment, reported Sportstar.

He had complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening. The same happened on Saturday before family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

“He was not feeling well last night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy. The preliminary doctors are trying to identify the cause of this sudden blackout… it might be because of a cardiac problem or any other problem,” Indian Express quoted a hospital source as saying.

“He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which the stent was inserted to remove the blockage,” the news outlet quoted Dr. Saroj Mondal, one of the three doctors who performed the procedure, quoted as saying.

According to the doctor, the former cricketer suffered a myocardial infarction while working out on the treadmill.

“He had a similar experience on Friday as well. Since he was immediately brought to the hospital that helped us in treating him,” the doctor said.

Earlier in a statement, the MD & CEO of the Woodlands Hospital, Dr. Rupali Basu, had informed that that Ganguly had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”

“When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his… clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin,” Basu stated.

With PTI inputs