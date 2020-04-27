As India fights coronavirus pandemic with the doctors and policemen on the frontline, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lauded the Kolkata Police for their service in the “difficult times”.

“Thank u to kolkata police for your service to the city in this difficult times @KolkataPolice @CPKolkata (sic),” wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

As promised earlier, Ganguly has already started providing free rice to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus scare.

Ganguly has also appealed from people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay indoors and maintain immunity. Remember social distancing is the new unity and most importantly, fighting coronavirus is our national duty,” Ganguly had said in a video that was tweeted by DD News early April.

“These are difficult times all around the world, in India and in various states of our country and it’s important that we stand up. Yes the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers and the health department is trying and the police have done a good job,” he had added.

Ganguly led BCCI has contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM-CARES fund that has been set up to fight against coronavirus.

The southpaw was also among the sports personalities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with on Friday morning after he made his address to the nation.