Former India captain and the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is “stable” now after undergoing an angioplasty in a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.

Ganguly, 48, was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in the afternoon after he felt dizziness. He will be kept under observation for the next couple of days before a three-member panel of doctors take a call on his future treatment, reported Sportstar.

He had complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening. The same happened on Saturday before family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

“He was not feeling well last night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy. The preliminary doctors are trying to identify the cause of this sudden blackout… it might be because of a cardiac problem or any other problem,” Indian Express quoted a hospital source as saying.

“He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which the stent was inserted to remove the blockage,” the news outlet quoted Dr. Saroj Mondal, one of the three doctors who performed the procedure, quoted as saying.

According to the doctor, the former cricketer suffered a myocardial infarction while working out on the treadmill.

“He had a similar experience on Friday as well. Since he was immediately brought to the hospital that helped us in treating him,” the doctor said.

Earlier in a statement, the MD & CEO of the Woodlands Hospital, Dr. Rupali Basu, had informed that that Ganguly had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”

“When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his… clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin,” Basu stated.

Alongside several West Bengal government officials and ministers, Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Ganguly. “He is fine now and even spoke to me. I thank the hospital authority and the doctors here,” Banerjee said.

Ganguly was also tested for COVID-19. His results have reportedly come negative.