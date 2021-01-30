Former Indian men’s cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been transferred to a private room from the Critical Care Unit after his condition imporved substantially, said the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Friday.

“Sourav Ganguly has been examined by Dr. Aftab Khan and Dr. Ashwin Mehta. He is doing well. He has been shifted to a private room from the critical care unit,” the medical bulletin read.

“The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation,” it had added.

On Thursday, BCCI president Ganguly had to undergo a second round of angioplasty as two stents were implanted in coronary arteries.

“Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal, and Dr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed,” said the medical bulletin on Thursday.

An earlier medical bulletin issued from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital said: “Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable.”

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He reported chest pain on Tuesday night and as he continued to feel unwell even on Wednesday morning, his family members decided to shift him to the hospital.

He walked into the hospital through a green corridor. Sources said that Ganguly underwent eco-cardio gram test after he was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had enquired about Ganguly’s health on Wednesday.

A green corridor was created by the city police for his smooth travel to the hospital. A statement issued by the medical establishment on Wednesday evening stated that several tests were carried out at the emergency ward of the hospital, but there was “no change in his (vital health) parameters since his last hospitalisation”.

After a stent was inserted to his artery, another two was supposed to be placed in the following days. Today’s problem might have emerged since the following stents were not yet inserted.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain following a workout session earlier this month. He was taken to the Woodlands Hospital when the problem recurred while he was working out on his treadmill.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary, following which a stent was inserted to remove the blockage.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that second angioplasty on he 48-year-old Ganguly could be performed at a “later stage”.

According to the doctors, Ganguly suffered a myocardial infarction and had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”