BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to comment about the reason why Mahendra Singh Dhoni was omitted from the board’s Annual Contract for 2020 which has raised fresh speculations regarding the cricketer’s retirement.

“I can’t comment on this,” PTI quoted Ganguly as saying in a straightforward response.

While Dhoni was in the second-highest category in the last Annual Contract, he is not there among the 27 players who have been divided into the four grades of A+, A, B and C in this year’s contract. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has not featured for India since their semifinal exit from the World Cup in England in July last year.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has been out of cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup in July last year. Speculations went wild after his two-month sabbatical was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai in December last year, Dhoni was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, has suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month.” the new agency had quoted a source close to Dhoni as saying.