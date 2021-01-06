Former Indian men’s cricket team captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly would not be released on Wednesday. He has decided to stay at the hospital for another day.

It was reported late on Monday night that Ganguly would be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital today. Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty had also given his go-ahead on Tuesday after declaring him “perfectly fine”.

However, the hospital authorities on Wednesday morning informed that the 48-year-old Ganguly had decided to take his leave on Thursday, much to the disappointment of his hundreds of fans who had gathered outside.

He had complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening. The same happened on Saturday before family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred while he was working out on his treadmill.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that second angioplasty on he 48-year-old Ganguly could be performed at a “later stage”.

For now he will be under complete bed rest and will be able to get back to his normal schedule only after three weeks.

According to the doctors, Ganguly suffered a myocardial infarction and had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”

On Thursday, Dr. Shetty checked Ganguly at the Woodlands Hospital today and confirmed that his heart was at normal condition at the moment.

“Sourav didn’t have any major heart problem. It was something that every Indian at some point experiences that is blockage of coronary arteries. He received right treatment at the right time. Today his heart is as strong as it was when he was 20 years old. He has a very very strong heart,” Shetty was seen saying while addressing the press.

The cardiac surgeon also informed that the issue will not have any impact in Ganguly’s future and assured that he would be able to lead a normal life.

Claiming that Ganguly might even get back to cricket if he wants, Dr. Shetty said, “It shouldn’t even affect his lifestyle or lifespan.”