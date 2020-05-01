Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday mourned the death of former Indian football team skipper and first-class cricketer Subimal Goswami who is popularly known as Chuni Goswami.

The legendary footballer breathed his last at the age of 82 on Thursday at a Kolkata hospital.

“Just saddened with so many bad news of dear people..The game loses another hero.. RIP Chuni da…An all time great of the game .. Life settles all scores at the end ..You have still won it,” said Ganguly on Twitter.

Earlier, Ganguly-led BCCI had extended its condolences on the demise of the former Indian footballer.

In a 10-year-long first-class career, Goswami had represented Bengal in 46 matches. After making his debut in the 1962-63 season, Goswami went on to lead the Bengal side to the final of the Ranji Trophy in the 1972-73 season. As a complete all-rounder – right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-pacer – the maestro had 1592 runs and 47 wickets under his name.

Moreover, it was football that made him the superstar he was. Goswami was the leader of the gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and was also the skipper of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 1964 Asia Cup.