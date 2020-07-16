BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday was forced to go into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Joint Secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19.

Snehasish has been admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic here after his Covid report returned positive, a CAB source said.

“His report came positive today. He’s been admitted to the Belle Vue Hospital,” the source told IANS.

“See, they live in the same house. As per protocol, he will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period,” another source close to the Ganguly family said.

Snehasish was moved to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the deadly virus.