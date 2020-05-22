BCCI president Sourav Ganguly fixed his mango tree on Thursday after Cyclone Amphan uprooted it.

Ganguly shared pictures on social media wherein he could be seen fixing the damaged tree.

“The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest,” tweeted Ganguly.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

A day after the super cyclone Amphan wrecked the coast of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 72 people died due to it.

She stated the damage caused by the cyclone is more than the coronavirus pandemic and has asked the PM to visit the affected districts and help to rebuild those areas from scratch.

“I have asked the PM to visit Sunderbans. In this hour of crisis, let us work together. Amit Shah called me this afternoon and assured the centre will extend full help,” NDTV quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Cyclone Amphan leading to strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph per hour upturned cars in West Bengal and also left trees, electricity poles were torn off and blocking roads.

North and South 24 Paraganas of Bengal also came in the ambit of the super cyclone.