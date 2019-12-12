BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lauded the ‘fearless batting’ of the Indian team in the series-deciding third T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former India skipper said that in the Indian team no one plays for a place, but for winning the match for the team.

On Wednesday night, the Indian batsmen batted authoritatively to post a mammoth total of 240 runs for 3 in the stipulated quota of 20 overs before restricting West Indies to 173 for 8 in 20 overs.

“Not many expected India to lose a series … win was not a surprise… what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now… play without fear… no one plays for his place but plays to win…well done India,” former India captain Ganguly tweeted on Thursday morning.

KL Rahul top-scored with a mesmerising knock of 91 runs off 56 balls and shared a 135-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who scored 71 off 34, as India outplayed the West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20I.

India, who were invited to bat first by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard, came all guns blazing. Apart from the Rohit-Rahul duo, skipper Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of 70 not out that came off just 29 balls.

In reply, skipper Pollard’s 39-ball 68 and Shimron Hetmyer’s 41 off 24 could help West Indies’ misery and they succumbed to the giant target.