Former India captain and present BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly would be discharged on Wednesday, informed the Woodlands Hospital authorities on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday last week after he suffered a mild heart attack while working out on his treadmill.

The development comes after renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty checked Ganguly at the Woodlands Hospital today and confirmed that his heart was at normal condition at the moment.

“Sourav didn’t have any major heart problem. It was something that every Indian at some point experiences that is blockage of coronary arteries. He received right treatment at the right time. Today his heart is as strong as it was when he was 20 years old. He has a very very strong heart,” Shetty was seen saying while addressing the press.

The cardiac surgeon also informed that the issue will not have any impact in Ganguly’s future and assured that he would be able to lead a normal life.

Claiming that Ganguly might even get back to cricket if he want, Dr. Shetty said, “It shouldn’t even affect his lifestyle or lifespan.”

Dr. Shetty was also seen praising the medical team of the Woodlands Hospital which was incharge of treating Ganguly, whom he called a “national asset”.

The former cricketer had complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening. The same happened on Saturday before family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that second angioplasty on he 48-year-old Ganguly could be performed at a “later stage”.

For now he will be under complete bed rest and will be able to get back to his normal schedule only after three weeks.

According to the doctors, Ganguly suffered a myocardial infarction and had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”