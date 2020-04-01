As promised on Wednesday last week, BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has started providing free rice to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus scare.

Ganguly took to social media to announce the beginning of his charity campaign on Wednesday. The southpaw visited Belur Math and handed over 2000 kgs of rice to help the needy and assured of continuing the good deed all around the state in the upcoming week.

“Visited belur math today after 25 yrs .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy.. this process will go on all around the state in the next week ..please contact 9830256977 .. if required ..,” said Ganguly in his post on Instagram.

At present, West Bengal has 37 confirmed cases with six in the state succumbing to the disease. Ganguly has urged people to be sensible and stay indoors.

Ganguly-led BCCI on Saturday decided to contribute Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister-CARES Fund.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate INR 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens,” said the apex cricket body of India in a press release.

Prior to this, the former India skipper had urged people to listen to the state and central governments along with heeding to the advice of health department officials.