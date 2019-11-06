At a time when Delhi is witnessing a rising level of air pollution, India played Bangladesh in first Twenty-20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in the capital. But reports are now emerging that Soumya Sarkar and another Bangladeshi batsman faced some health issues on the matchday.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sarkar and one of his batting partners vomited on the field during Bangladesh’s run chase on Sunday. The opener had scored a crucial 35 and partnered Mushfiqur Rahim for a 60-run partnership.

This is the second time a report has come out of visiting cricketers suffering from Delhi’s air after two Sri Lanka cricketers had complained of breathing problems and puked during a test match in December 2017.

The match, which was won by the tourists, courtesy of a brilliant and unbeaten 60 from Rahim, was played amidst a thick cover of smog in the city.

The build-up to the match witnessed many urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India to shift the match to a different venue. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir was one of the fiercest voices who had asked the board to not conduct the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Meanwhile, after confirmation from president Sourav Ganguly and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s approval, the T20I happened as scheduled in Delhi on November 3 with no apparent issue.

“We didn’t have any problem when we played the Test match at this venue against Sri Lanka. We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven’t had any problem,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by Firstpost in context of the air pollution.

After the game was concluded without any visible concerns, Ganguly had taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to both the teams for playing in “tough conditions”.

“Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done Bangladesh ..,” Ganguly tweeted.

Bangladesh’s hero of the match Rahim had echoed that pollution was not an issue for him. “Personally, this air pollution is nothing for me. I was much more interested in which bowler I was facing,” the 32-year-old said to the reporters.