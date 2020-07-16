Arsenal manager heaped praises on the “terrific” performance of his players against Liverpool in Premier League on Wednesday, but he admitted that they had some “moments of luck” during their 2-1 victory over the Premier League champions.

“Unfortunately with the level of dominance, the way they control every aspect of the game, there are going to be little moments or big moments where you’re going to have to defend very close to your area and we knew that. We prepared for that and the boys were terrific. Sometimes we did it really well and sometimes we had moments of luck as well,” Arteta was quoted as saying on the official website of Arsenal.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane had given Liverpool an anticipated start with a clinical finish from Andrew Robertson’s cross in the 20th minute. Soon after, though, it was a comedy of errors at the display from the Jurgen Klopp-managed side in both the goals they conceded.

Trying to avoid a challenge from Reiss Nelson, the 2019 Ballon d’Or nominee Virgil van Dijk made an unapologetic error. He tried to play his keeper Alisson Becker but his undirected backpass went straight to Alexandre Lacazette who, in turn, dribbled past the Brazilian gloveman and hit the back of the net.

Becker was at the heart of the matter again and it was he who made a blunder to concede Arsenal’s second goal. In an attempt to beat an advancing Nelson, Becker put a shabby pass to van Dijk. But Lacazette intercepted again and fed the delivery to Nelson for the 20-year-old to smash home his first goal in Arsenal shirt.

Speaking about the errors from Liverpool players, Arteta said, “It’s part of football. It’s a team sport but there are a lot of individual moments and battles that have to be played. Today we forced mistakes and they made them. Obviously that makes the difference in a big game.”