Alyssa Healy, whose blistering 39-ball knock of 75 runs helped Australia clinch their fifth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title at the iconic MCG on Sunday, took to her Twitter timeline to thank everyone who supported them throughout the tournament.

She shared a few moments from the Australian team’s post-match celebration and wrote, “Now that the dust has settled….. What an amazing day that was!! Thank you to everyone for their messages and support throughout the entire tournament. Some memories we will never forget! What an amazing team to be a part of!”

What an amazing day that was!! Thank you to everyone for their messages and support throughout the entire tournament. Some memories we will never forget! What an amazing team to be a part of! pic.twitter.com/1r1LM0CdpH — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 9, 2020

Australia on Sunday defeated India by 85 runs after setting a mammoth target of 186 and then bowling out India for a paltry total of 99..

Two dropped catches by the Indians in the initial moments worked as the catalyst for the Australian openers Healy and Beth Mooney to begin their onslaught which lasted for 12 overs and fetched 115 runs.

Healy was the wrecker-in-chief, and the Player of the Match, with her innings of 75 runs in 39 deliveries, while Mooney played an unbeaten knock of 78 off 54 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning also contributed to the team’s cause with 16 in 15 balls.

Chasing the daunting target on Sunday, India never looked on course as their highest scorer of the tournament and number one T20I batswoman of the world Shafali Verma got out for two in the third delivery of the innings.