India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the people in Chennai are not taking the coronavirus seriously and are not heeding to the advices of keeping themselves away from mass gathering in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Ashwin asserted that the people of Chennai are taking the risk as they are hoping the coronavirus to subside with the arrival of summers.

Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2020

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared the virus a pandemic, which has claimed more than 6,400 lives and has infected over 167,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Wednesday had cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare.

The Sports Ministry also followed this up by making it clear that all sporting events should be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. And, if it is unavoidable, the events should be held behind closed doors so as to avoid mass gatherings.

Following the suit, India’s remaining two ODIs of the three-match series against South Africa have been called off. This is preceded by the cancellation or postponement of several other sports events, including I-League, commencement of IPL, etc.