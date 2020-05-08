With the nationwide lockdown getting extended to another 14 days till May 17 due to coronavirus, star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana on Friday expressed her desire to be back on the field with her teammates once normalcy returns.

All cricketing activities across the world have been either called off or postponed as the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the sporting schedule.

“We’ve been touring so long and I never imagined that we would go on to make so many amazing memories,” Mandhana wrote on Instagram along with photos of her Indian teammates.

“All this has become such an important part of my life. I just can’t wait to be back on the field and back with my teammates. But until then I’ll cherish every single moment! To many more memories…soon,” she added.

With all the players locked down at their homes, Mandhana last month revealed the Indian women cricket team has traded the bat and ball for a dice as the players are maintaining their bond by playing ludo together online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.