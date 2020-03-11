Days after India women failed to clinch their maiden ICC Women’s World T20 title, India opener batter Smiriti Mandhana apologised to the fans for their support and promised to work harder and come back stronger.

“Really sorry that the results didn’t go in our favour but I’m overwhelmed by the support that we’ve been receiving and that kind of support is what keeps us going,” said Mandhana in an Instagram post.

Remaining unbeaten in the group stage, India entered semifinals from where they advanced to the final on the virtue of better performance as their match against England got washed out. The Women in Blue faltered in the summit clash in front of a record-breaking attendance for a women’s cricket match of 86,174 as Australia downed India by 85 runs at the MCG on March 8.

“I would like to thank all those who filled the MCG on the of 8th March and the billions who supported us throughout, said Mandhana.

“I also wanted to take a moment to appreciate the efforts and the hardwork the entire team and support staff have put in throughout this world cup. Really proud of this young team and I promise you all on behalf of my team that we will definitely work harder and come back stronger,” she added.

The southpaw had a forgettable World Cup as she scored just 49 runs in her 4 innings.