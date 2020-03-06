Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has congratulated the Indian team for qualifying for the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup and has even heaped praises on the team for playing as a unit.

Notably, Australia and India will fight it out in the titular clash of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 8 March, Sunday.

“The side has played some excellent cricket, they won all their group stage fixtures. In every match, we have had someone stepping up to make the team win. The spinners have bowled well, they are playing as a unit. Smriti and Harmanpreet are due and hopefully, they will give match-winning performance against Australia in the finals,” Bangar told news agency ANI.

It is worth highlighting that Bangar will be featuring for the India legends team in the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket competition which is being played to promote the cause of road safety across the world. India-Legends helmed by Sachin Tendulkar will be up against West Indies legends led by Brian Lara in the tournament opener on Saturday.

“I am happy that I am a part of the Road World Safety Series. Every year, many people fall prey to accidents, if cricket can help in creating more awareness, then it can help a lot of people,” Bangar said.

“People will get a chance to watch some greats of the game. Everyone involved will try to give their best. Cricket has a massive reach, and people follow cricketers. If cricketers give out the message of wearing seatbelts, helmets, then people might listen to them and it will help in creating awareness,” he concluded.