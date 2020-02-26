Riding on skipper Heather Knight’s unbeaten ton on Wednesday at Manuka Oval in Canberra, England Women thrashed Thailand Women by 98 runs in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Knight, who became the Player of the Match, outplayed the Thailand bowlers to score 108 not out of just 66 deliveries. Her dominating knock was laced with 13 fours and 4 sixes.

Earlier, Thailand skipper Sornnarin Tippoch had won the toss and opted to field first.

England lost early wickets and were reeling at 7 for 2 when Knight stepped into the crease. The heydays soon ended for Thailand bowlers as Knight stitched 169 runs for the third wicket with Natalie Sciver (59* off 52) to help England post as many 176 for 2 in 20 overs.

In reply, Thailand managed only 78 for 7 in the allotted overs. Nattakan Chantam top-scored for the side with her gritty knock of 32. England’s Anya Shrubsole was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs.

Knight’s 108* is the third-highest individual score in the overall history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia skipper Meg Lanning (126 against Ireland in 2014) and West Indies’ Deandra Dottin 112* (against South Africa in 2010) are the ones leading the chart.

Brief scores: England 176/2 (Heather Knight 108 not out, Nat Sciver 59 not out; Nattaya Boochatham 1-18); Thailand 78/7 (Natthakan Chantam 32; Anya Shrubsole 3-21, Nat Sciver 2-5)