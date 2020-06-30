The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed on Tuesday that six players, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, have now tested negative.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative twice in three days and have been cleared by PCB to join the team in Worcestershire, England.

“The players were retested on Monday, 29 June, following a first negative test on 26 June,” the PCB said in an official statement.

“The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due cour,” it added.

Pakistan team consisting of 20 players and 11 non-playing staff departed for England on Sunday for the three-match Test series and as many numbers of T20Is. Both the series, the dates for which are yet to be announced, will be played in a bio-secure environment.

All the members of the touring party were tested ahead of their travel and were allowed only after their results came negative. The Pakistani contingent will remain in a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before beginning their training.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday 28 June to start preparation for this summer’s tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course,” the ECB said in an official statement released on Friday.

“They will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on Monday 13 July to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches,” the board added.