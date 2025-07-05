Siraj steps up as pace leader; Akash Deep shines with coach Gambhir’s backing

Ahead of the ongoing second Test against England, the Indian team management’s decision to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as part of his workload management plan was heavily criticised. Cricket pundits questioned the quality of the pace attack in the absence of the world’s No. 1-ranked bowler.

However, on Friday, Mohammed Siraj grabbed the opportunity to lead the attack with both hands, delivering a fiery spell that saw him claim 6/70—his career-best figures in England. Bumrah’s replacement, Akash Deep, also rose to the occasion, finishing with an impressive 4/88 to help India secure a commanding 187-run first-innings lead.

Siraj, who spearheaded India’s comeback after a daunting 303-run partnership between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184), said he had been waiting for such a moment for over a year.

“This feeling is unbelievable. I’ve been waiting for a moment like this for over a year. I always bowled well, but wickets didn’t come. Even today, the morning session felt good but brought no breakthrough—so these six wickets are really special,” Siraj said.

Siraj struck on Day 3 with the dismissal of Joe Root (22), and immediately followed up with the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes. On Day 2, he had removed opener Zak Crawley for 19. Later, he cleaned up the tail, sending back Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir to wrap up the innings.

Reflecting on the challenging conditions at Edgbaston, Siraj said he thrives under pressure and relished the leadership role in Bumrah’s absence.

“The pitch was slow, but I knew I had a responsibility. I haven’t played too many matches recently, but with experience, I’ve learned not to try too hard—just keep bowling in the right areas. That builds pressure and changes the atmosphere,” he said.

“With 600 runs on the board, I didn’t want to go hunting for wickets—I just wanted to be consistent. I love responsibility and challenges. I’ve faced many in life, and I feel I perform best when there’s a burden on my shoulders.”

Coming in for Bumrah, Akash Deep knew he had big shoes to fill. Despite uncertainty around his place for the third Test at Lord’s—where Bumrah is likely to return—the young seamer credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for his motivational support.

Since making his Test debut against England in Ranchi last year, Akash has played only eight Tests. Yet, he remains focused on the present, not on team selection.

“I’m not thinking about the third match at all. My focus is entirely on the next two days. After that, I’ll think about it. The team will decide whether I play or not—we get to know one day before the match,” Akash said.

“I believe I need to be ready whenever the team needs me. I don’t get continuity, but I prepare for every opportunity. Whenever I get a chance, I try to play with that mindset.”

Akash made an early impact by dismissing Ben Duckett for a duck and Ollie Pope on the very next ball. Later, he broke the threatening 303-run stand, cleaning up Brook for 158.

In the nets, Akash was often seen in deep conversation with coach Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel. When asked, he shared how those interactions helped build his self-belief.

“He was sharing his experience, and as a coach, he’s given me the kind of confidence a player needs. That belief was reflected in my performance. When you know your coach is backing you and speaking to you in a way that boosts your self-belief, it gives you inner confidence—and that shows on the field,” Akash said.

“He always says positive things. He tells me, ‘You might not even realise the kind of skill you possess.’ That kind of motivation is very important. Sometimes, we can’t even assess ourselves properly. But when someone with that much experience says something like that about you, your confidence naturally goes up,” he added.

