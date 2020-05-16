English Premier League squads could be put into quarantine in case a single player tests positive for COVID-19 if the clubs vote to resume outdoor training in a meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, sais Public Health England guidelines.

According to a report in the English daily The Guardian, after a player tests positive for the virus a “playing group” would be quarantined for 14 days.

Though the Premier League has not yet released full details of its protocols to restart the season, the report said that it was following the Public Health England (PHE) guidelines.

Reportedly, the footballers would be tested twice a week, including in the 48 hours before training, during the initial stages of return. And several players are believed to have refused to accept the protocol on testing.

The players are also required to sign a so-called “consent forms” to display their support to go ahead with the resumption of the season.

The United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light last week to resume the 2019-20 season in June. After the government’s green light, the club representatives in a meeting tried to chalk out a plan to resume the season.

The meeting on saw the clubs discussing the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.

According to a Sky Sports report, Premier League clubs can resume training on May 19 if the guidelines and protocols – laid by the league authorities under ‘Project Restart’ – are accepted by the footballers and the managers and get approved by the government and PHE.