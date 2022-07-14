Singapore Open 2022: Saina Nehwal and Arjun-Kapila duo advance to quarterfinals

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022, defeating China’s He Bingjiao in the second round of the women’s singles category.

Nehwal defeated her Chinese counterpart by 21-19, 11-21, 21-17. She was off to a good start and won her first game. But Bingjio defeated her by a huge margin in the second game.

Nehwal prevailed in the closely-contested decider, booking her slot in the final eight of the competition. The star Indian shuttler had reached the second round by defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod in their round one game by 21-18, 21-15, in a match that lasted 34 minutes.

On the other hand, the Indian duo of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila won their second-round match in the men’s doubles category against the Malaysian duo of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin and confirmed their slot in the quarterfinals.

In a match that lasted for one hour and five minutes, Arjun-Kapila reigned supreme over their opponents by 18-21, 24-22, and 21-18. The Indian duo lost their first game, but they bounced back to win their second and third games.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh in the second round of the women’s singles category to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022.

Playing on court 1, Sindhu won her match 19-21, 21-19, 21-18. She got off a bad start, losing the first game closely. The Indian however kept her calm in the next two games and won them. The match was an extremely close-contested one and lasted one hour, six minutes.

The action continued on court 2, where Prannoy HS also won his first-round match against Taiwan’s Chou Tien-Chen and proceeded to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Prannoy won 21-14, 20-22, 18-21. He lost the first game but bounced back to win the next two games and seal the match which lasted one hour and nine minutes.

