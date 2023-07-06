Sindhu, Lakshya Sen record contrasting victories

Former World Champion Sindhu recorded a dominating 21-16, 21-9 win over world No. 62 Talia Ng of Canada in the opening round while Lakshya Sen, upset world No. 4 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18, 21-15 in a hard-fought clash . Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen chalked out contrasting victories to move into the second round of the Canada Badminton Open in Calgary.

Playing on the badminton courts of the Markin-MacPhail Centre, Sindhu and Talia went toe-to-toe in the early stages.

With the scores tied at 13-all, the Indian unleashed a series of smashes to gain the upper hand and claimed the opening game.

Sindhu continued with the momentum into the second game as she led Talia Ng 4-0 early on. The Canadian offered a brief resistance to reduce the gap to 6-5.

However, the local favourite failed to match the Indian’s intensity who bagged seven consecutive points and wrapped up the match with ease.

The World No. 15 Sindhu will take on Japan’s World No. 27 Natsuki Nidaira in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn were involved in a intense encounter but the Indian held his nerves to take the lead.

The second game, too, was a closely-fought affair. Sen ,however, raised his game in the final exchanges and sealed the encounter in 38 minutes.

In the other singles matches, B Sai Praneeth crashed out after losing 21-12, 21-17 to Brazil’s Ygor Coelho, who will be Lakshya Sen’s opponent in the second round.

Another Indian Gadde Ruthvika Shivani lost 21-12, 21-3 to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the first round of the women’s singles.

The Canada Open is the fourth Super 500 tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour calendar after Indonesia Masters, Malaysia Masters and the Thailand Open.