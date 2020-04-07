Former Australian legend Shane Warne on Tuesday picked his greatest-ever playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL). His playing XI consisted of all Indian players whom he picked during an Instagram Live Session. He only considered those players for selection with whom he played during his stint in the tournament.

Find out Warne’s IPL XI right here:

Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Siddharth Trivedi, Munaf Patel.

“Great opportunity came up in 2008 when I got the time to play for Royals and coach them. I have the players who had the most impact when I played the tournament. It is just about those years in which I was involved in the IPL,” Warne said while interacting on Instagram XI.

“Pathan scored a brilliant century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, he also played a memorable knock in the finals of the inaugural season,” he added.

In the Instagram chat, he also mentioned who he believes to be the greatest-ever ODI player.

“Viv Richards is the best batsman I have ever seen. Tendulkar and Lara are the two best I have played with and now across all formats, I reckon Virat is just the best. Tough to imagine anyone better than VIV, but Virat is pushing that conversation,” Warne said.

It is worth highlighting that Rajasthan Royals only win of the tournament came in their inaugural season when Warne was their skipper. The leg-spinning great has 57 wickets to his credit in 55 IPL games.