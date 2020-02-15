Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute of the game, Leicester City defied Wolves to end their Friday’s Premier League clash in a goalless draw at Molineux Stadium.

Meanwhile, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers feels that the boys showed great courage at Wolverhampton to restrict the hosts from taking any advantage.

“I thought we showed a great courage tonight and that was the determination that I think hasn’t quite been there in the team over these last number of weeks. It’s a different courage,” Rodgers told LCFC TV as quoted by the club’s official website.

“There’s a courage with the ball and then you have to show that grit and determination without it. For the last 20 minutes with 10 men, I thought it was a brilliant piece of defending and I think it’s really set us up now for the remainder of the season.”

Both Wolves and Leicester traded blows in the opening 45 minutes but none could open their account. Though Willy Boly’s header put the hosts in the driving seat for seconds, a VAR check disallowed the goal due to an offside against Pedro Neto in the build-up.

“We got the benefit of the VAR where his (Pedro Neto) big toe I think was offside, but I thought over the course of the first half we were the better side and looked a greater threat,” told Rodgers.

“In the second half, as you’d expect, they came out and looked to impose their way a little bit more,” he added.