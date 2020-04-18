Former world no.1 Andy Murray said that he wished he had enjoyed his great matches against the likes of Novak Djokovic more now that he is looking to salvage his career after a hip surgery in early 2019.

“After the issues I’ve had the last few years, I sometimes do wish I had enjoyed those moments more,” Murray said in an Instagram with Djokovic. “When you see the end coming you think… I should have enjoyed the wins or even the losses that were great matches.”

Murray had said before the 2019 Australian Open that he could be retiring after the tournament after his struggles with injury. The tournament even prepared a video montage that was played for him after he lost his opening match in the tournament which featured Djokovic but he said during the post-match court side interview that he is considering another hip surgery. He eventually reversed his decision to retire.

Murray said that he regretted his defeat to Djokovic during the 2016 French Open final. He has also finished as runner-up at the Australian open five times. “For me it was the French Open final against you in 2016,” he said.

“Obviously I would have loved to win the Australian Open or the French Open but I think as a challenge for me, because clay was such a tough surface for me throughout my career, that would have been for me my biggest achievement.”

Djokovic for his part said that the defeats he faced in the Olympics were the ones that hurt him the most. The World no.1 has never won an Olympic gold.

“Maybe that match against you in London, or the semi-final against Rafa in Beijing (in 2008),” Djokovic, who won the bronze medal in Beijing said. “In Rio I felt really good but two days before the match I felt my wrist. It started to be more painful. It’s no excuse, I got injections, but I felt sad that I wasn’t at my best and could work my way in the tournament. If I could change any outcomes would be Rio and London.”