Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar once again has spoken about things outside of cricket and this time he had something to say about the budget of the Pakistan Army.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his wish to increase the budget of Pakistan Army and said that if he was given a chance he would make personal sacrifices to make sure the armed forces are served well.

The world’s fastest bowler has also urged the chief of Pakistan’s armed forces to work together with the civilians and win their trust for the betterment of the country.

“If Allah ever gives me the authority, I will eat grass myself but I will increase the budget of the army,” Akhtar said in an interview with ARY News as quoted by IANS.

“I will ask my army chief to sit with me and make decisions. If the budget is 20 per cent, I will make it 60 per cent. If we insult each other, the loss is ours only,” he added.

This isn’t the first time when Akhtar has said something with respect to the armed forces. Earlier, the speedster claimed that he had turned down a 175,000-pound county contract with Nottinghamshire to fight the 1999 war against India in Kargil.

“People hardly know about this story. I had a 175,000-pound contract with Nottingham. Then in 2002, I had another big contract. I left both when Kargil happened,” Akhtar said.

“I stood on the outskirts of Lahore. A general asked me what I’m doing there. I said war is about to start and we’ll die together.

“I left county (cricket) twice like this and the counties were shocked. I wasn’t concerned about that. I called up my friends in Kashmir and told them I am ready to fight,” he added.