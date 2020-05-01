Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who had lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to handle the issue of match-fixing properly, has now hit back again after receiving a legal notice from the governing body.

Taking to his official social media handles, Akhtar said, “I’ve received a notice from Tafazzul Rizvi which is based on lies & fabrications. I’ve engaged Mr @SalmanKNiazi1 as my lawyer to send befitting legal reply on my behalf to said notice. I stand by my words regarding incompetence & unsatisfactory performance of Rizvi.”

Earlier, the world’s fastest bowler had called out the legal department of the PCB, after Umar Akmal became the latest Pakistani cricketer to be banned by the Disciplinary Panel as he had failed to report spot-fixing offers during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“But is his punishment justified? Let me tell you PCB’s legal department is completely useless and incompetent. Fazal Rizvi in particular, I don’t know where he has come from. He has good connections and has been in the PCB for the past 10-15 years. There hasn’t been a single case that he has lost.

After his public defamation of the cricket body, the PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi had filed a criminal and defamation suit against Akhtar on Thursday.

“The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publically commenting about the PCB’s legal department and its legal advisor,” said the PCB in its statement.

“The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society.

“The PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights.”