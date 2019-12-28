The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) has confirmed the appointment of former Korea Republic coach Shin Tae-yong as the replacement for Simon McMenemy with the national football team.

Notably, former Indonesia boss, Luis Milla was also in the race for the empty spot, however, it is the South Korean strategist who has been given the nod to lead the team for the rest of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

The PSSI announced Shin as the new coach in a press conference on Saturday. He has also been reportedly handed a long-term contract by the Indonesian federation.

Shin was a midfielder during his playing days and played for Seongnam FC and Queensland Roar FC while also donning the Taegeuk Warriors kit in the 1990s.

Shin has rich coaching experience as well, having guided Seongnam FC to the AFC Champions League in 2010. The 49-year-old was also in charge of the Korean Republic team which defeated the defending champions Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup two goals to none. In addition, he has also managed the U-20 and U-23 sides of South Korea.

McMenemy, meanwhile, was appointed as the head coach of the team in December 2018 but failed to produce the desired results in either the 2022 World Cup or the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second-round campaigns.