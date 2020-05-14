Star India opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan has picked MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli as his favourite skipper.

During a rapid-fire round with former India all-rounder Pathan in an Instagram Live video session, Dhawan expressed his views.

“… I have only played under Virat and Dhoni, so, as of now, Dhoni bhai,” Dhawan said in the video as quoted by ANI.

World-famous for his tactical acumen, Dhoni led India to three big titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Within three years of his international debut in 2004, Dhoni was handed the reigns of the shortest format and later led India in all the three formats.

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.