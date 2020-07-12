Sheldon Jackson, the prolific batsman who played a crucial role in Saurashtra’s maiden Ranji Trophy win last season, will play for Puducherry in the domestic circuit this year. Jackson admitted that the decision was not easy. The right-handed batsman scored 809 runs in the 2019-20 season in 10 matches at an average of over 50.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions that I had to make and it’s not been easy for me but I feel its the right time for me to move on and play as a professional in some other team or state,” Jackson stated in a release issued by Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA).

Meanwhile, Pankaj Singh, who has Test cricket experience, also returned to Puducherry after missing the last season owing to injury while Paras Dogra, another prolific scorer in domestic cricket, has been retained.

“The journey so far has been fantastic and I am thankful to everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association for standing by my side in my good and bad times,” the 33-year-old said.

“I am very thankful to Mr Niranjan Shah (SCA Secretary) and Mr Jaydev Shah (SCA President) who have been father figures to me on and off the field and have been my constant support in my times of darkness and when I was low in my performances,” he added.

The SCA President lauded the player and wished him luck for his next assignment in his cricketing career.

“Sheldon Jackson has been outstanding Cricketer and great human being. I sincerely wish him all the very best,” Jaydev Shah said.

The CAP Secretary also welcomed Jackson and praised his prolific run for Saurashtra.

“Signed contracts with Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra and Pankaj Singh for 2020-21 season as guest players. All three have established themselves as top performers for a long period of time in Ranji Trophy,” the CAP official said.

“We opted for Jackson as he is a great batter and has done well in Ranji Trophy on a consistent basis and helped Saurashtra win the title with his superb batting,” he added.

“CAP has enough resources this season to do well and qualify for the quarterfinals and take it from there. The selectors unanimously picked the three guest players-Jackson, Dogra and Singh,” he further said.