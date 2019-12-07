Play was called off at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during a Sheffield Shield match, Australia’s domestic competition of four-day matches, on Saturday due to dangerous condition of the pitch.

The first day’s play at the MCG was abandoned after a series of deliveries reared up at WA’s batsmen. More: https://t.co/XHdEA1N9rS#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/4cvTv49LCP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2019

The first day of the match between Victora and Western Australia was suspended after several batsmen were hit by rising deliveries. According to a statement on cricketcomau, Cricket Australia’s (CA) digital platform, the decision to call the day off was taken after talks between the umpires and the two captains Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh.

“Umpires held a lengthy conversation with the two captains Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh, along with chief curator Matt Page, after a ball from Andrew Fekete struck Marcus Stoinis in the ribs,” CA wrote in their official statement.

Marsh was also among the batsmen who were hit on the body. A delivery from Peter Siddle rose sharply and breached the batsman’s defence to hit him on his face. While play continued for sometime after the incident, the one that caught Stoinins was the final straw.

Officials are, however, hopeful for a 10 am local time start on the second day. But it remains to be seen if the wicket witnesses any transformation for a normal cricket game to be played.

“Page spent about an hour rolling the pitch on Saturday afternoon in a bid to flatten out divots that had formed on the surface and which had caused balls to bounce violently,” the statement said.

However, the main concern that arises at the moment is how safe the track will be when it hosts the traditional Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand a few weeks later.

In another statement, the Cricket Australia has assured that they would work closely with the MCG Ground staff to ensure “the best possible wicket” for the Test against the Kiwis.

The Head of Cricket Operations of CA, Peter Roach said that the wicket used in the Sheffield Shield game was not the strip to be used in the Boxing Day Test.

“We’re very disappointed at today’s play being abandoned in the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia. But we also acknowledge that there have been two previous Shield matches at the MCG this season without incident,” Roach was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Matt Page and the MCG groundstaff have more than two weeks to ensure the Test surface, which is a different pitch strip to the one being used in this match, is of international standard,” he added.