Shastri backs inclusion of Sudharsan, Arshdeep in Test squad against England

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed young Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan as a potential all-format player for India’s upcoming Test series against England, citing his impressive IPL performance and technical prowess suitable for English conditions.

Sudharsan, currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 456 runs, has found support from Shastri for his inclusion in the five-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

Advertisement

After a series of losses against New Zealand and Australia, which deprived India of a potential third straight appearance at the World Test Championships final in June, the team will begin the new WTC cycle 2025-27 with the England series.

Advertisement

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game. He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly,” Shastri told The ICC Review.

Sudharsan brings valuable experience in English conditions, having turned out for Surrey in the County Championship in 2023 and 2024. In five matches, he scored 281 runs, including a century and a fifty.

In 29 first-class matches overall, he has 1957 runs at an average of 39.93, including a maiden double-century in the format in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in October 2024.

“Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he’ll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side,” added Shastri.

The former India all-rounder also advocated for the inclusion of a left-arm pacer in the squad for the seam-friendly conditions expected in England, and pointed out Arshdeep Singh as someone who could fit the bill and shouldn’t be restricted to white-ball cricket.

“I’ll be looking for a left-armer,” he said. “I’ll be keeping an eye on which left-armer is in good form, and try and squeeze him in there as the sixth (bowling) option.

“It could be anyone. It could even be a white-ball specialist. I don’t like this thing when they say someone like Arshdeep Singh is a ‘white-ball specialist’.

“I’ll keep a close eye on his red-ball record as well and the number of overs he bowls. If he can bowl 15-20 overs for me, he might very well be in the mix because he’s got the mindset. He’s a thinking bowler and I need a left-armer. It’s just that.

“You need a left-armer, go and find him, whoever it is, and whoever is the best of the lot – pick them. There’s Khaleel Ahmed, who, again, his rhythm is good, he’s bowling well. So it’s important to get that mix.”

Both Arshdeep and Khaleel have previously featured in India’s limited-overs squads, but neither has made their Test debut yet.

Arshdeep has shown promise in red-ball cricket, claiming 66 wickets in 21 first-class matches. His recent stint with Kent in the 2024 County Championship, where he picked up 13 wickets in five games, added valuable exposure to English conditions.

Khaleel, with 52 wickets in 19 first-class matches, has also been on the selectors’ radar. He was part of the Australia tour, initially with India A and later as a travelling reserve for the Border-Gavaskar series, though a niggle cut his time short.

Among the other batting options, Shastri floated the idea of Shreyas Iyer returning to the Test setup, especially after his inclusion in India’s latest central contract list. Iyer has impressed in sub-continental conditions, scoring 736 runs in 11 Tests across India and Bangladesh at an average of 43.29.

However, opportunities outside Asia have been limited, and he’s yet to make a mark, managing just 75 runs in three matches, with appearances in South Africa and a solitary outing in England.

“He (Shreyas Iyer) can (make a comeback), but it’s again going to be a competition,” Shastri noted. “White-ball, certain. Test cricket, we’ve got to see who the other players are around.”