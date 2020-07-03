Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been added to the West Indies Test squad for the ongoing tour of England where both the teams are scheduled to play a three-match series beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

The experienced fast bowler was among the reserves and has now been drafted into the 15-member squad after proving his fitness following ankle surgery and impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Old Trafford, Cricket West Indies said in a media release.

Roger Harper, CWI Lead Selector said: “I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit.”

Gabriel has made a full recovery from the ankle surgery. On tour, he has bowled in three innings and grabbed eight wickets for 122 runs. The 32-year-old made his Test debut at Lord’s on May 17, 2012 and has so far played 45 matches in which he has scalped 133 wickets.

West Indies will travel from Manchester to Southampton on Friday as they continue preparations in a bid to retain the Wisden Trophy in the ‘Raise The Bat’ Test Series.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican